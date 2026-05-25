Thoughts on Iowa's 2027 point guard targets

The Iowa basketball team will end up landing a point guard in the Class of 2027 recruiting class. Right now the question is who will they land and which player in the best option?

We hit the road the last two weekends and hit the Adidas and Nike circuit events in Indiana and Kansas City to see all but one of the known targets live at this events. And the one we did not see, we have seen in the past and have watched plenty of film on him.

With all that said, we breakdown the group of point guards in the Class of 2027. Is there one guard that stood out more? How would we rank them in terms of fits for the Ben McCollum led program? Plus we discuss a new name, who is actually an old name for Iowa, and if he is becoming a target for the Hawkeyes.