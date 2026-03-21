Hawkeyes prepare for Gators

Ben McCollum shared on Friday evening that the Iowa coaches already had the game plan in the can when they started to prepare for the game against Florida following their win over Clemson on Friday evening. A lot of that prep was put to work on Saturday as the Hawkeyes went through their practice session in Tampa.

We spoke with Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Cooper Koch, Tavion Banks, and Alvaro Folgueiras about the upcoming game with the Gators and the keys to the game, which includes being very active on the glass and rebounding the basketball. Alvaro also talks about spending some time on Saturday morning with his family and girlfriend, which was special to him.