Tip Time Preview: Iowa vs. Clemson

IOWA (21-12) VS CLEMSON (24-10)

TIME: 5:50 p.m.

LOCATION: Benchmark Arena in Tampa

TV: TNT – Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner, and AJ Ross on the call.

SERIES: Iowa leads the series between the two schools, 3-1. Last meeting, Iowa beat Clemson in a neutral site game in Florida at a Thanksgiving Tournament, 74-71.

THE LINE: Iowa is a 2.5 point favorite on BETMGM

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: CLEMSON – 74.1 PPG, 45.3% FG, 34.1% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 75.2 PPG, 49.1% FG, 35.7% 3 PT FG.

DEFENSE: CLEMSON – 66.7 PPG, 41.9% FG, 32.6% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 66.0 PPG, 46.1% FG, 33.7% 3 PT FG.

CLEMSON

6-7 forward RJ Godfrey – 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

6-3 guard Dillon Hunter – 7.5 points and 3.0 assists per game.

6-3 guard Ace Buckner – 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

6-4 guard Efrem Johnson – 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

6-10 forward Jake Wahlin – 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

IOWA

6-4 guard Bennett Stirtz – 20.0 points and 4.5 assists per game.

6-9 forward Cam Manyawu – 7.1 points and 4.5 rebound per game.

6-4 guard Kael Combs – 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

6-7 forward Tavion Banks – 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

6-8 forward Cooper Koch – 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH – Cooper Koch – Can the hot shooting redshirt freshman keep drilling shots from deep? If he can, then perhaps Iowa can make a run here in the NCAA Tournament. In the last five games, Koch has made 19 of 34 from three (55.8%). Iowa needs him to stay hot from three.

MATCH-UP TO WATCH – RJ Godfrey vs. Tavion Banks – Over the course of the season, Banks has drawn some challenging defensive assignments. He gets another one in this game with Godfrey, who creates a lot of contact and will get to the foul line. If Iowa is going win, then Banks needs to keep him in check.

STATS AND NOTES

Head coach Ben McCollum is one of two Iowa head coaches (Dr. Tom Davis) to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament in year one. McCollum has guided his first two teams to the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level (Drake, 2025)

Iowa is making its 30th NCAA Tournament all-time and the first since the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes are 31-31 all-time in the Big Dance.

Iowa is 18-4 this season when they score more than 70 points. Iowa is 17-1 when allowing 69 points or fewer. Iowa is 17-4 when leading at halftime. Iowa is 15-0 when they shoot more free throws than their opponent.

The Hawkeyes are allowing 66.0 points per game — the fewest in the Big Ten and seventeenth-fewest nationally. Iowa has held eight opponents under 60 points this season; the past three seasons the team held opponents under 60 points five times combined.

Iowa ranks 21st nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 49.1 percent. They are 20th in effective field goal percentage at 51.9%.

In his career, Ben McCollum has a 446-107 record as a head coach, including 31-4 last year in his only season leading the Drake program. The Hawkeyes opened the season with seven straight wins — the best start since 2021-22. Head coach Ben McCollum was the fourth Iowa coach all-time to open his tenure with seven consecutive wins — the first since Dr. Tom Davis in the 1986-87 season.

Iowa has 12 newcomers on its 14-player roster under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. Six of the players followed McCollum to Iowa City from Drake where they posted a 31-4 record, won the MVC regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Bennett Stirtz earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media and second team by the coaches. He is the first Hawkeye to garner first-team honors since 2023. Stirtz has averaged 21 points and six assists in two career NCAA Tournament games at the Division I level. Amongst active players, Stirtz is the only player nationally ranked in the top 10 in points (2,279) and assists (581) and he is one of six to have 1,500 points and 350 assists.

Forward Alvaro Folgueiras was on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the top power forward in college basketball. Last season he was the Horizon Conference player of the year while at Robert Morris. Folgueiras has scored in double figures in back-to-back games in wins over USC and Oregon. Iowa is 12-1 this season when Folgueiras reaches double digits

The Hawkeyes got a career-high 18 points from junior guard Kael Combs in the regular season ending loss to Nebraska.

Iowa returns two players from last year’s team. Those two players are Cooper Koch and Jacob Koch, They are not related, even though they spell their last names the same. Cooper Koch redshirted last season after dealing with a lung related issue. he is a former top-100 recruit averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Cooper Koch has made 19 of his last 34 shots from three point range in the last five games.

Senior wing Tavion Banks scored a career high 26 points in Iowa’s win over Indiana. He was the sixth man of the year last season for the Drake Bulldogs and moved into the starting lineup this year.

The Hawkeyes are adding four true freshmen to the roster this season. Those players include big man Trevin Jirak, who was the Mr. Basketball in the state of Iowa this past year. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season. Trey Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a Top 100 recruit out of Tennessee, who signed in July with the Hawkeyes after reclassifying from the Class of 2026. Tate Sage is a 6-foot-6 wing who was originally signed with McCollum at Drake and is originally from Oklahoma. Finally, McCollum’s son, Peyton, joins the Iowa program at the guard position. He is out for the season with a foot injury.

Iowa is 2-0 this season in games played on a Friday.

Clemson is ranked 34th in the NET. Iowa is ranked 27th in the NET. KenPom.com has Iowa ranked as the 25th best team in the country. Clemson is ranked 36th. His prediction for this game is for Iowa to win 67-65.

THE PICK

Here we go!

The NCAA Tournament has arrived and for the first time since 2023 it includes the Iowa Hawkeyes. Their opponent in the first round is Clemson. Just a couple of years ago, the Tigers made a surprising run to the Elite Eight in the Big Dance and they have a veteran team that plays excellent defense.

In fact, it will be defense that likely dominates this game and the potential outcome of it. Clemson comes into the game with the 20th best defensive efficiency in the country according to KenPom.com. Meanwhile, Iowa isn’t far behind at 30th. One difference on the efficiency front is that Iowa is 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency this season, while Clemson is 71st.

Bottom line, points are going to be at a premium in this game and if you fall behind in the second half it’s going to be challenging to mount a strong comeback and get the victory.

Let’s dive into our three keys to victory. Rebounding could be a significant edge for Iowa and we haven’t said that a whole lot this season. Clemson lost their starting big man and leading rebounder, Carter Welling, to a torn ACL in the ACC Tournament. He also averaged 10.2 points per game. In their one game without Welling, against Duke, they were beat 41-27 on the glass. While Duke is a great team, it’s still a lot and the Tigers only had one player with more than one offensive board and no player with more than five. Iowa is 15-4 this year when they out-rebound their opponent.

Second, the Hawkeyes need to get to the line. This season, Clemson commits 16 fouls per game, which is 59th in the country. Iowa is at 17.6 fouls per game and we have heard Ben McCollum talk about his team fouling too much this year. Iowa is 15-0 when they get to the foul line more than their opponent. This is pretty simple, the Hawkeyes need to be aggressive and get to the line.

Finally, this is Bennett Stirtz time. It’s been pretty clear that the last couple of weeks he’s been a bit worn down and in the Ohio State game he took a knee to his right quad and caused him plenty of pain. Stritz will never let anyone know that he’s in pain or worn out, but the last week has been good for him to get fresh once again for the NCAA Tournament. He wants this moment and he will be the best player on the court on Friday.

I think this is going to be a pretty good battle. But, the loss to Welling along with a healthy Stritz and continued hot shooting Cooper Koch keeps the Hawkeyes season alive for at least one more game. IOWA 70 CLEMSON 65