We continue our in-depth coverage of Iowa men’s basketball recruiting, specifically the 2027 point guard group. In this edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast, we are joined by Jamie Shaw, who is the senior basketball recruiting analyst for Rivals.com and On3.com to get his views on the long list of prospects that Iowa and Ben McCollum continue to explore.

We get Shaw’s thoughts on Cayden Daughtry, TJ Jamison, Jaxson Davis, Jalen Davis, Antonio Pemerberton, and the latest rumbling on the recruitment of 2027 point guard Davion Thompson. What are his thoughts on each of the players and which schools are all of those players considering? It’s a great rundown of the news and we also get Shaw’s thoughts on Iowa’s run in the NCAA Tournament and Bennett Stirtz success potentially paying off for the Hawkeyes on the recruiting trail.