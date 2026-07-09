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Hawkeye Report Basketball Recruiting

Live from Las Vegas - Nike EYBL Updates

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Tom Kakert@HawkeyeReport
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Cayden Daughtry
Cayden Daughtry is Iowa's top target. (Photo: Tom Kakert)

We are live from Las Vegas covering Iowa men’s basketball recruiting this week. The Nike circuit is out on the road this week playing at the massive Las Vegas Convention Center featuring several prospects that Iowa fans are very familiar with at the point guard position.

We have thoughts on a new 2028 offer that we saw on Wednesday and what he had to say about the Hawkeyes. We also have updates on our thoughts about the top point guard target, Cayden Daughtry and Jaxson Davis talks about his thoughts on the Hawkeyes and his visit coming up in September.

Plus, Ben McCollum was in the building and he was watching his son Tate put on a shooting display, scoring 27 points.

LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS

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