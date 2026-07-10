Day Three: Live updates from the Nike EYBL in Las Vegas

It’s our final day in Las Vegas and we were back in the gym bright and early today getting another look at the top players on Iowa’s recruiting radar. The names are well known and we also have news and notes from our exclusive interview with 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry and what he had to say about his upcoming visit to Iowa and having Bennett Stirtz come to his game last night (and he showed up again today, briefly).

Get all the latest news from the recruiting trail in Las Vegas and which players the coaches were watching and why Ben McCollum was here, but off the road today and how took his place.

LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS