Iowa Basketball Recruiting Updates

It’s the first live period of the AAU season and Hawkeye Report is front and center with their live coverage. We are spending the first two days of the live period in Indiana at the Adidas event, where there are several prospects in the Class of 2027 and 2028 in attendance.

Get the very latest from the recruiting trail on what which Iowa coaches are out, where they are, and in the case of the Adidas event in Indiana, which prospects they are watching. We also have news of a four star point guard prospect who appears to be very high on Iowa and could potentially visit this fall. Plus a lot of other news and notes on the Iowa men’s basketball recruiting front.