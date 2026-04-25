Iowa basketball announces season awards

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Bennett Stirtz and junior Cam Manyawu earned the top team honors for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team for the 2025-26 season. Stirtz was awarded the Chris Street Award, while Manyawu was the recipient of the Kenny Arnold Spirit Award.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity of Chris Street. Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.

The Kenny Arnold Spirit Award is bestowed upon the player who best embodies Arnold’s spirit of leadership, character, courage, determination and poise. Three years after graduating, Arnold was diagnosed with a brain tumor and battled the disease for more than 30 years before passing away in April 2019.

Stirtz earned honorable mention Associated Press and USBWA All-America honors and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media after averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a senior. He was the only player in the nation to have 730+ points, 160+ assists, 95+ rebounds, 90+ 3-pointers and 50+ steals during the 2025-26 season.

The Liberty, Missouri, native finished the season with 734 points – the fourth-most in a single season in program history. He was the third Hawkeye all-time to surpass the 700-point mark, joining Keegan Murray and Luka Garza (2). He scored in double figures in 35 of the team’s 37 games and had three 30-point and 20 20-point contests.

During Iowa’s NCAA Tournament run, Stirtz averaged 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading the Hawkeyes to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987. He was named to the NCAA South Regional All-Region team for his efforts.

Stirtz finished third in Iowa’s single-season record books in field goal attempts (526) and 3-point attempts (257), fifth in 3-pointers (92) and field goals (251), 13th in assists (163), 19th in free throws (140) and 21st in steals (51). His 1,396 minutes during the season were a program record as he played 40+ minutes 17 times.

For his career, Stirtz finished with 2,352 points, 595 assists, 500 rebounds and 235 steals. He became the 11th college player all-time to have 2,000+ points, 550+ assists, 450+ rebounds and 225+ steals.

Manyawu was a team leader while providing an emotional spark on a nightly basis for the Hawkeyes during their 24-win season. The Kansas City, Missouri, native started all 37 games, averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per contest. He also had a team-high and career-best 63.1 field goal percentage, while ranking second on the squad with 169 rebounds.

Manyawu scored in double figures in 10 games and grabbed 7+ rebounds in 10 contests. He led or tied for the team in rebounding in 15 games on the year.

Off the court, Manyawu was one of the men’s basketball team’s representatives on the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and he was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection.