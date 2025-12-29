Tip Time Preview: UMass-Lowell at Iowa

UMASS-LOWELL (5-9) VS IOWA (10-2)

TIME: 4:00 p.m.

TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Jess Settles on the call.

SERIES: This is the first meeting between the two schools. Iowa is 6-0 against programs from the America East Conference.

THE LINE: Iowa is a 32.5 point favorite.

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: UMASS-LOWELL – 78.0 PPG, 47.5% FG, 33.0% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 80.5 PPG, 52.9% FG, 39.8% 3 PT FG.

DEFENSE: UMASS-LOWELL – 79.8 PPG, 45.6% FG, 35.6% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 59.9 PPG, 41.7% FG, 30.4% 3 PT FG.

UMASS-LOWELL

6-0 guard Darrell Yepdo – 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

6-1 guard Xavier Spencer – 10.0 points and 3.2 assists per game.

6-8 forward Austin Green – 15.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

6-6 guard JJ Massaquoi – 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

6-6 guard Angel Montas – 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

IOWA

6-4 guard Bennett Stirtz – 16.7 points and 5.0 assists per game.

6-9 forward Cam Manyawu – 8.3 points and 4.3 rebound per game.

6-4 guard Kael Combs – 6.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

6-6 forward Tavion Banks – 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

6-8 forward Cooper Koch – 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH – Cooper Koch – Since the Palm Springs games it feels like Koch has been a little quieter in the scoring column. Feels like he is due to get rolling from three in this game against an opponent that likes to get out and push pace. The transition three should be there for him.

MATCH-UP TO WATCH – Austin Green vs. Cam Manyawu – The leading forward for the UMass-Lowell squad is their top scorer and also hits the glass pretty hard. Manyawu will be tasked with slowing down Green and also making him work on the defensive end of the floor.

STATS AND NOTES

This will be Iowa’s final regular season non-conference contest of the season.

Iowa started 7-0 this season in games played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes 10-2 start to the season is their best since the 2020-21 season. Iowa’s two losses this year have come on the road to teams ranked 4th and 7th in the country.

In his career, Ben McCollum has a 435-97 record as a head coach, including 31-4 last year in his only season leading the Drake program. The Hawkeyes opened the season with seven straight wins — the best start since 2021-22. Head coach Ben McCollum was the fourth Iowa coach all-time to open his tenure with seven consecutive wins — the first since Dr. Tom Davis in the 1986-87 season.

Iowa has 12 newcomers on its 14-player roster under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. Six of the players followed McCollum to Iowa City from Drake where they posted a 31-4 record, won the MVC regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Bennett Stirtz comes into the season as one of the top guards in the country. He is on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the top point guard in college basketball. Stirtz is a preseason All-American by CBS Sports, Field of 68, Jon Rothstein and Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook and he’s on the NABC Division I National Player of the Year Watch List.

Forward Alvaro Folgueiras is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the top power forward in college basketball. Last season he was the Horizon Conference player of the year while at Robert Morris.

Iowa returns two players from last year’s team. Those two players are Cooper Koch and Jacob Koch, They are not related, even though they spell their last names the same. Cooper Koch redshirted last season after dealing with a lung related issue. he is a former top-100 recruit averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Senior wing Tavion Banks started the opening games of the season. He was the sixth man of the year in the Missouri Valley last season. Banks scored 17 points in the season opening win over Robert Morris.

Senior Brendan Hausen is a sniper with the basketball in his hands. The 6-foot-4 guard has made 178 3-point field goals in his collegiate career in stops at Villanova and Kansas State. Of his 178 of Hausen’s 208 field goals — 85.5 percent — have come from 3-point range.

The Hawkeyes are adding four true freshmen to the roster this season. Those players include big man Trevin Jirak, who was the Mr. Basketball in the state of Iowa this past year. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season. Trey Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a Top 100 recruit out of Tennessee, who signed in July with the Hawkeyes after reclassifying from the Class of 2026. Tate Sage is a 6-foot-6 wing who was originally signed with McCollum at Drake and is originally from Oklahoma. Finally, McCollum’s son, Peyton, joins the Iowa program at the guard position.

UMass-Lowell is ranked 321st in the NET. Iowa is ranked 12th in the NET. KenPom.com has Iowa ranked as the 18th best team in the country. UMass-Lowell is ranked 308th. His prediction for this game is for Iowa to win 88-60.

THE PICK

The Hawkeyes past their pre-holiday test when the dominated Bucknell in Des Moines. Now after more than a week off from action and time with family over the holidays, the Hawkeyes will be back in action on Monday afternoon when they host UMass-Lowell in their final non-conference contest of the regular season.

One thing that I am sure that Ben McCollum is concerned about coming off this break is starting strong. That’s not the game itself, but the start of the game when they will need to come out strong and establish themselves on both ends of the floor. I was wondering about that against Bucknell and Iowa took them apart early and were never threatened.

This time they face UMass-Lowell, who after a six game losing streak has gone 4-3 in their last seven contest. It is worth noting that their wins are against much lesser competition like Sacred Heart, Fisher, Emerson, and Stonehill.

Really this game is about Iowa getting back their legs and momentum on the court after a week away from playing games. That means they will need to get going on the defensive end. That is where it all starts for McCollum’s squad.

Why is this important?

Because from here on out it’s conference games. Iowa is 1-1 in league play and there are 18 remaining. Those games will define the success or failure of year one for the McCollum era. One thing that I hope Iowa fans have picked up on with this Iowa team is that they are a pretty mature and veteran squad. That means they handle situations like this very well and I suspect they will build a lead around 15-20 points in the first half and then cruise in the second half to an easy victory. One thing I would like to see is this Hawkeye squad shooting it well from deep. That’s an area where they need to do well in the next 18 games. IOWA 82 UMASS LOWELL 63