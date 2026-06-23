Iowa men's basketball to face Virginia Tech in Sioux City

The slow release of the Iowa men’s basketball schedule continued on Tuesday morning.

This time it’s a game at the same arena where the Hawkeye women will play on November 15th when the men are slated to play Creighton in Des Moines.

The Hawkeyes will be flying to the western part of the state to play in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center to face Virginia Tech on November 10th. The Iowa women’s team will face nationally ranked Vanderbilt at the same venue on November 15th.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Hokies and the second in the state of Iowa. Virginia Tech owns a 4-0 record against Iowa with three of the four meetings taking place in Blacksburg. All of the previous meetings were part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Last season, Virginia Tech finished their season with a 19-13 record and they were 8-10 in ACC play. The Hokies were 2-3 in neutral site games last season. Meanwhile, Iowa is coming off a 24-13 season and a trip to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes were 7-2 in neutral site contests last year.

Tickets will go on sale on June 26th at 10 am.

What this brings us to it looking at what we know about the Iowa non-conference schedule.

We know there will a pair of games in Des Moines at the Casey’s Center

November 15th – Creighton

December 21st – Alabama

One game in Sioux City

Xx – Virginia Tech

November 20th – at Xavier

Home games currently announced

November 6th – Eastern Illinois

December 10th – Iowa State

December 29th – South Dakota

Also a quick look at the Big Ten schedule. No dates for those games yet, but remember two of them will be in December, one home and one away.

HOME/AWAY

Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

HOME ONLY

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington

AWAY ONLY

USC, UCLA, Purdue, Michigan Illinois, Northwestern, and Rutgers