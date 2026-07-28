Iowa AD Beth Goetz on the Cy-Hawk series and more

Head football coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only Iowa athletics official in Chicago at Big Ten Media Days. Athletic director Beth Goetz is also here and spoke to the Iowa media for approximately ten minutes on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a wide variety of topics.

She discussed the state of the Cy-Hawk series and if it will be extended and where those conversations are at right now. She also talks about the Iowa Swarm Collective suspending operations recently and the impact of the work that the group did to tap into a different group of donors the last four years. Plus we have the upgrades coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and should they be looking to extend Kirk Ferentz?