Hawkeyes ready for Big Ten grind

The Iowa basketball team has dipped their toe into Big Ten competition early in the month of December. Now as the calendar turns to January in 2026, the Hawkeyes are returning to conference play with a 18 game gauntlet in the toughest conference in the country.

That journey starts on Saturday when Iowa hosts UCLA. On Friday morning we spoke with Cam Manyawu and Alvaro Folguieras to discuss what they have been doing since this summer to prepare for the tough grind of conference play. We also talk about how the first half of the season has gone and what they did over their short holiday break.