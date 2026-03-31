Hawkeye defensive backfield unsettled this spring

It’s still early in terms of spring practices, but right now the Iowa Hawkeyes seem to be doing a whole lot of experimenting when it comes to the back end of the defense. Take returning starter Zach Lutmer as an example. Last year he started as Iowa’s “Cash”. He came to Iowa expecting to play safety and during the season he transitioned to playing some corner for the first time in his career.

This spring, Rashad Godfrey has been working at all three positions and the same could be said for Jacob Wallace. What that is telling us is that Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is seeing what he has from some of players in the defensive backfield. We talk with Lutmer, Godfrey and Wallace about moving around this spring and what they have seen from the Iowa offense.