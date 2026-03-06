Iowa players discuss loss to Michigan

While victory alluded the Iowa men’s basketball team on Thursday evening in Iowa City, the Hawkeye players were encouraged by their effort against one of the top teams in the country. Iowa fell 71-68 to Michigan with Bennett Stirtz and Cam Manyawu combining to score 35 of Iowa’s points in defeat.

Following the loss, Stirtz and Manyawu met with the media to discuss how the team got off the deck down ten late in the second half and tied the game twice down the stretch before Stirtz missed a potential game typing three at the horn. Stirtz discussed the last second shot and if he thought it was going in and the various players he had defending him in this game. Manyawu talks about the effort that the Hawkeye played with and how they need more of that to make run in March.