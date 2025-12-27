Iowa's Florida backs happy to be playing at home

Two of Iowa’s running backs are happy to be back in their home state of Florida. For one of them, Nathan McNeil, he is back in the area where he grew up. McNeil and Iowa’s starting running back Kamari Moulton are Florida natives and they are looking for tickets for family and friends to get to the ReliaQuest Bowl.

They spoke to the media about being home and and Moulton gives some interesting comments about his first year with new running back coach Omar Young.