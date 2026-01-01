Hawkeyes celebrate ReliaQuest Bowl victory

Winning on the road always generates a special celebration from the Iowa football team. Winning a bowl game gives Hawkeye fans and players a different type of celebration. It usually involves a staged trophy celebration, a trophy, position group pictures with the trophy, and a great deal of very happy players, coaches, and fans.

We were on the field among the Iowa players as they celebrated the very meaningful victory over a ranked Vanderbilt team at the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Take a look at our video amongst the players.