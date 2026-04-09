News and Notes from Iowa Football Practice

The Iowa football team was back on the practice field this morning in Iowa City and for the first time this spring, the media was allowed in to watch about 30 minutes of practice. We have plenty of news and notes from the brief view of practice and a rundown of what the two deeps looked like today.

Which quarterback was running with the first unit? Who was starting on the offensive and defensive line? What did the secondary look like? Plus we have some video highlights from today that we shared in the thread below.

Give it a click and get all the news, notes, and videos.

NEWS AND NOTES