Iowa Football Fall Promotions Announced

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced themes and the ticket timeline for 2026 home football games on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes will conclude spring practice with an open practice on Saturday, April 25, in Kinnick Stadium. Entry and parking are both free. The final practice will begin at 10:45 a.m. (CT) with gates opening at 9:45 a.m.

2026 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: NIU – FryFest | Hall of Fame Weekend | Gold Out

Sept. 12: Iowa State – Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

Sept. 19: UNI – Family Weekend | Harvest Game presented by Associated Builders & Contractors of Iowa

Oct. 3: Ohio State – ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game presented by Iowa Farm Bureau

Oct. 31: Wisconsin – Homecoming | Black Out | Heartland Trophy Game presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Nov. 14: Purdue – Military Appreciation Game presented by GreenState Credit Union

Nov. 27: Nebraska – Pioneer Heroes Game | Senior Day

THE HOME SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

The 2026 season will kick off Sept. 5 against Northern Illinois. This is the annual Gold Out Game with fans encouraged to wear gold clothing. The opener is also Faculty and Staff Day and the annual Extra Yard for Teachers Day and Educator Appreciation Day as Iowa salutes teachers from around the state.

The 17th annual FryFest will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at the Iowa River Landing, celebrating everything Hawkeye. The Iowa Letterwinner Club will celebrate the 2026 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend, including introduction of the 2026 class in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The following weekend features the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest against in-state rival Iowa State on Sept. 12 with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line.

The Hawkeyes conclude their nonconference schedule Sept. 19, welcoming UNI to Iowa City. This is Spirit Squad Day and the annual Harvest Kickoff Game.

Iowa will entertain Ohio State in the annual ANF Black and Gold Spirit Game on Oct. 3. Fans are encouraged to wear black or gold clothing based on their seat location. The 14th former Hawkeye added to the ANF Wall of Honor will be recognized.

Homecoming on Oct. 31 will be against border rival Wisconsin in the annual Black Out Game. Fans are encouraged to wear black attire as part of the Blackout. The Homecoming Council and court will be presented at halftime.

Purdue visits Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, which will be the Military Appreciation Game. Iowa Athletics will have special acknowledgments to active duty and veterans of the armed services.

The regular season finale against Nebraska on Nov. 27 is Senior Day and the Pioneer Heroes Game. Iowa will celebrate senior classes for the football program, marching band and spirit squads. The Hawkeyes and Huskers will battle for the Heroes Trophy. Former Iowa letterwinners will once again form the I-Club tunnel to welcome the Hawkeyes onto the field prior to the contest.

Start times for the first three home games are expected to be announced in late May. Remaining start times will be announced six or 12 days in advance of each game.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Fight for Iowa Mobile Passes go on sale May 5; mini plan ticket packages will be on sale June 8 for donors and June 11 for general public. Sales for group tickets and Hawkeye Village ticket & tailgate packages begin July 6, while single game tickets go on sale for donors on July 13 and to the general public on July 16.

University of Iowa faculty/staff should contact the University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office for season tickets. University of Iowa returning students can purchase season tickets starting on Tuesday, May 5 at 9 a.m. Season tickets for incoming UI students will be available in June, with the exact date not yet determined.

The UI Athletics Ticket Office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.