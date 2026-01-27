2026 Iowa football schedule dates announced
The Big Ten Conference has officially released the football schedule for the 2026 season and the Iowa Hawkeyes now know who their opponents will be...
As the transfer portal starts to heat up, it important to track numbers. We are closely monitoring Iowa's scholarship situation, overall roster...
We take a look back through the years at Iowa's history in the AP Top 25 Poll and how many times each coach has finished with a ranked team....
Kirk Ferentz didn't have to look far to find his new special teams coordinator. In fact, he had to just look down the hallway to find the replacement...
Utilizing Pro Football Focus grades and advanced stats, we take one final in-depth look at the 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes....
Hawkeye cornerback CJ Bell is headed to the transfer portal after just one year in Iowa City. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound freshman, who redshirted in...
The NFL Playoffs are upon us. A year unlike any other, it seems like as many as 11 or 12 of the 14 teams in the playoffs have a reasonable chance of...
Iowa starting strong safety Koen Entringer has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com....
It’s very rare in college football when a player goes back to back winning a national award. But, Iowa wide receiver and return man Kaden Wetjen is a...
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened for business earlier on Friday. That meant Iowa players would begin to have the opportunity to enter and...
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened for business earlier on Friday. By the evening two Iowa players had officially entered the portal in...
Portal season is officially underway in college football. For some fans, portal season has become a much bigger deal than actually high school...
With the ReliaQuest Bowl done, we can officially close the books on the 2025 Iowa football season. A friend of mine asked me yesterday how I will...
Iowa starting punter Rhys Dakin is headed to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Australian native made the announcement today after...
As always, Part Two of our weekly Pro Football Focus (PFF) game grades breakdown is reserved for the Iowa defense. And after limiting Vanderbilt to...
Welcome back, one and all, to our final Pro Football Focus (PFF) game grade breakdown(s) for the 2025 season. As folks expected it might have to,...
In our second of two snap count analyses of Iowa's 34-27 bowl win over #14 Vanderbilt, we turn our attention toward the defensive side of the ball....
It's been a minute since we last met to break down the latest snap count figures from an Iowa football game. And after Wednesday's 34-27...
HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play, the impact they are having, and more....
The streak is over. The Hawkeyes have beaten a ranked team. Much like the 2019 Outback Bowl against Mississippi State, not many people gave Iowa a...
What a way to finish out the season. Heartbreaking losses were the story of the regular season for the Iowa Football team, but they closed it out in...
It's a post bowl game edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo join up to talk about the Iowa football team beating...
Kirk Ferentz has said in the past a bowl victory can provide a springboard into winter workouts and spring football for a team. He will have that on...
It is hard to estimate the impact that Mark Gronowski made on the Iowa football program in his one year with the Hawkeyes. But, it was certainly a...