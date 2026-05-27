Iowa announces kickoff times for several football games

It was ten years ago that Iowa hosted Iowa State for a night game.

That was also the first Cy-Hawk game for a new Iowa State coach named Matt Campbell and the result at Kinnick Stadium that night was a 42-3 victory for the Hawkeyes.

This year the Cyclones will be coming to Iowa City with a first year head coach in Jimmy Rogers and they will be facing Iowa at Kinnick Stadium at night. The game will be played in the traditional spot of the second Saturday in September (the 12th) and the game will air on NBC as their prime time game.

Another big rivalry game was revealed on Wednesday. Iowa will be playing host to Nebraska on Black Friday. That has been a traditional spot for the game since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 in the series against their neighbors to the west. That game will start at 11 am and air on CBS.

Start times were also announced for Iowa’s opening game against Northern Illinois. They will host the Huskies with the start time set for 3 15 on BTN. Then on September 19th, Iowa will host in-state rival Northern Iowa. The contest against the Panthers will kickoff at 3pm and air on FS1..

It was previously announced that Iowa’s game at Washington has been moved to October 9th and will kickoff at 8 pm central and air on FOX or FS1.

The rest of the Iowa football start times will be announced in a six or twelve day window by the Big Ten Conference.