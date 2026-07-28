Kirk Ferentz on the addition of Tom Moore to his staff

Kirk Ferentz joked on Tuesday in Chicago at Big Ten Football Media Day that he is no longer the oldest member of his coaching staff. That’s because the long time Iowa head coach added 87 year old Tom Moore to his staff this winter.

Moore is a former Iowa player, who went on to be an assistant coach for Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers and eventually was a coach for both Payton Manning and Tom Brady. No person has that type of a resume and that’s why Ferentz was more than happy to add the former Hawkeye to his staff.

Ferentz talks about his addition and what he brings to the table and he also touches on a variety of other topics, including finding small town football players.