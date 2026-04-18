Iowa lands 7-foot center in transfer portal

The Iowa men’s basketball team has officially entered the portal acquisition chat. After working the phones and various zoom meetings in the first week of portal madness, Ben McCollum and his staff got one of their top prospects on campus and landed his commitment.

Andrew McKeever is the newest Hawkeye to join the fold and he is literally a big get, perhaps one of the biggest in school history. McKeever is a 7-foot-3 prospect who spent his first three years in college (one as a redshirt) at St. Mary’s.

This past season was a bit of a breakout one for the big man. McKeever appeared in all 33 games, with ten starts, averaging 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 23.1 minutes per game. He shot 50.0% from the floor and 62.8% from the free throw line. McKeever finished the season with eight doubles, totaling season-high 16 points against Arkansas State and a season-high 18 rebounds against San Francisco. He led the WCC in offensive rebounds and was the only player in the conference to pull down at least 100 offensive boards (125). Almost all of his shot attempts are going to come in the paint, with the majority of them coming at the rim. This past season, 95.1% of his 205 shot attempts came in the paint and 66.3% of them came within 4.5 feet of the rim.

McKeever excelled on the glass, leading the WCC in rebounds, averaging 6.55 offensive rebounds and 15.83 total rebounds per 40 minutes. He pulled down 5+ offensive rebounds in 12 games and 8+ total rebounds in 23 games, including 10+ rebounds in 12 games. McKeever ranked 2nd nationally in offensive rebound rate (19.7%) and 24th in defensive rebound rate (25.5%). His combined 45.2% rebound rate ranked second in the country, only trailing Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu (48.1%).

As a passer, McKeever totaled 59 assists, averaging 3.09 assists per 40 and tallied seven games with 3+ assists, including a season-high six dimes against San Francisco. His 15.1% assist rate ranked 21st out of 208 players standing at 6-foot-10 or taller and fifth amongst players 7-foot-0 or taller.

Iowa came into this portal cycle looking to find a true post player and they found their guy in McKeever, who Rivals.com/On3.com ranked as a four star prospect and 137th best prospect in the portal class and the 13th best center. He should certainly help in defending the rim and rebounding, which were issues in the Elite Eight game against Illinois.

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