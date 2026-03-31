Iowa linebackers ready to emerge

There is a very likely going to be a changing of the guard at the linebacker position for the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the graduation of Jaden Harrell and Karson Sharar, the Hawkeyes will be looking to replace a pair of starters. While Jayden Montgomery is back and contending to start at middle linebacker, there is a growing buzz surrounding the play of Cam Buffington at middle linebacker. There is also a lot of talk about Landyn Van Kekerik and Derek Weisskopf at the other positions.

On Tuesday we heard from Buffington, Van Kekerik, and Weisskopf about how spring ball and gone thus far. They also talk about the learning process that they have had in their career as special teams players and how it prepared them. Also they discusses what they have seen from the Iowa offense thus far.