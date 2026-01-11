Ben McCollum talks loss to Fighting Illini

It’s starting to become a trend, the Iowa men’s basketball team got off to another slow start on the offensive and defensive end of the court. The result was the Hawkeyes falling behind by double digits in the first half and never quite being able to dig out of that hole.

Following the game, Iowa head coach Ben McCollum met with the media. He talked about the early games struggles and what he saw as going wrong, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. He talks about how teams are attacking star guard Bennett Stirtz , and the positives that he has seen from his team, even though the results have not been what they wanted in the last couple of games.