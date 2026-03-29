Hawkeyes wrap up season with loss in Elite Eight

In the first meeting with Illinois it was the Fighting Illini that jumped out on the Hawkeyes. This time it was Iowa that jumped the Illini in the Elite Eight, building an early ten point edge out of the gate and starting to allow Hawkeye fans to start dreaming of a trip to the Final Four.

But, eventually the Illini, with their massive size advantage wore down the undersized Iowa team and pulled away late for a 71-59 victory. The final margin was not representative of just how close this game was, but it was also one where some of the players who had been shining in this post season run struggled to get their offense going. Following the game we spoke with Alvaro Folgueiras, Tate Sage. Cooper Koch, Kael Combs, and Tavion Banks about the loss and the future of the program under Ben McCollum.