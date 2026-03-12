Iowa players talk loss to Ohio State

After falling behind by as many as 15 points in the second half, the Iowa Hawkeyes rallied late and nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against Ohio State. Iowa’s last second three pointer found the back of the rim and the result was a three point defeat to the Buckeyes.

Following the loss, we spoke with several players involved in that furious rally and the players involved in two late three point field goal attempts that missed the mark. We hear from Isaia Howard and his last second shot that hit the iron, Brendan Hausen and his three pointer that was off the mark coming off a timeout, and Bennett Stirtz along with Cam Manyawu regarding the Hawkeyes losing focus for a period of time and giving up too many runs by opposing teams.