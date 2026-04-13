Spring Position Outlook: Iowa Offensive Line

It’s been a pretty remarkable run for the Iowa offensive line under the direction of George Barnett. A couple of years ago there were some Hawkeye fans that were questioning the coaching and the performance of this group.

This past season, Iowa’s offensive line was named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the best offensive line in the country. They also had two players drafted by NFL teams and will soon likely have three more selected later this month and more to come in the next few years.

Basically, whatever questions Iowa fans had about the play of the offensive line, they have been answered. But, it will be a challenge this spring to find the right unit moving forward. Remember, one thing that Kirk Ferentz has always said is the best five will play and that will be the case once again this fall.

First, let’s give our thoughts on the possible starting five. From left tackle to right tackle.

DEPTH CHART: Trevor Lauck, Leighton Jones, Mike Myslinski/Kade Pieper, Lucas Allgeyer/Kade Pieper, and Jack Dotlzer.

THOUGHTS ON THE POSITION GROUP THIS SPRING

Later this month, three key players who used to occupy a starting spot for the Iowa offensive line will hear their name called at the NFL Draft. Those three players are Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones, and Beau Stephens.

While Iowa will miss all three for their outstanding play the last few seasons, perhaps the biggest shoes to fill will be at center. Jones certainly had his struggles in his first year as a starter, but he was the true leader of the position group and that void will need to be filled on and off the field. They will also miss the tone setting physicality that all three players brought to the table.

With all that said, there are three players with plenty of time invested in the Hawkeye program, that have been waiting for their opportunity. Leighton Jones has been a very capable backup at guard the last couple of years. He would jump in when Stephens had to leave a game and performed very well. Also, he is close friends with Trevor Lauck and they have very good chemistry working together on the left side of the line.

On the right side of the line, Jack Dotzler has waited his turn. Now as a fifth year senior, he gets his shot as a starter. One thing to remember is last fall George Barnett was singing his praises in terms of his improvement.

The real position battle this spring is at center. It’s a true coin flip between veteran Mike Myslinski and Kade Pieper. We should note that while he expects to be granted another year by the NCAA, Myslinski has not been officially given the right to play, but he is able to practice this spring. My sense is from a longer term perspective, Iowa would like to see Pieper win the job, but Myslinski is a really good player too and will be very good at this position.

If Myslinski wins the center job, then Pieper will be back at right guard this year. If Pieper ends up starting at center, then it’s probably a battle between Myslinski and redshirt freshman Lucas Allgeyer, who was very impressive last year. One other player to watch this spring will be James Madison transfer Trent Wilson, who has fit in pretty well this spring and impressed the coaches. Also impressing early on are the group of true freshmen who joined the program in January. Last year Allgeyer turned heads and this group has done a solid job so far in their short time in the program.

Overall, this looks like a very solid group once again this year, but spring ball and fall camp will be important for the development of depth with this group.