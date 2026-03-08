Iowa players on the hard fought win over Michigan

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, Iowa’s defense was the story in their victory over Michigan. It was also a game where the Iowa offense made big plays and hit big shots, particularly in the fourth quarter to lead the team to victory.

Following the win, Chit Chat Wright, who played 39 minutes, Kylie Feuerbach, and Ava Heiden discussed the Hawkeyes strong performance as they moved on to the Big Ten title game coming up on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis against UCLA.