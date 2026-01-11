Iowa players talk loss to Illinois

The Iowa players knew they would have their hands full with Illinois in their game on Sunday. The Illini had one of the biggest teams in all of college basketball and they also have plenty of skilled players. For the second straight contest, the Hawkeyes got off to a slow start and this time they could never fully dig themselves out of that hole in the loss.

Following the game, Cooper Koch and Bennett Stirtz met with the media to discuss what went wrong out of the gate for the Hawkeyes on Sunday, how to fix it, and Stirtz talks about his foul troubles again in this game and how teams are going after him. Koch talks his shooting getting on track in this game.