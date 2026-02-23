Iowa players on the loss to Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes were right there in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers on their home floor. Then the Hawkeyes defense left them and their offense went silent and the result was an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon in Madison.

Following the loss, we spoke with Bennett Stirtz and Tate Sage, who both played well against the Badgers, about what went wrong in the second twenty minutes of action. Stirtz and Sage talk about their struggles on defense in not closing out properly on three point shooters and the trouble with the Hawkeyes that continues and that is slowing down the straight line drives of guards against their defense.