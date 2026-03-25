Hawkeyes preparing for round three with Huskers

In the era of massive conferences it is becomes rare to find schools meeting more than once in a basketball season. On Thursday evening, Iowa and Nebraska will be meeting not for the second time, but third time this season. Iowa and Nebraska split their first two encounters of the year, both winning at home. This time it will be in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday we got the thoughts of the Iowa players on this third meeting with their conference rival. We hear from Alvaro Folgueiras, Kael Combs, Tavion Banks, and Cooper Koch about the meeting with the Huskers and the challenges that they will present on Thursday evening.