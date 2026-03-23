Hawkeyes talk stunning win over Gators

There was no backing down from the Iowa men’s basketball team on Sunday evening. Iowa held the lead for most of the game and then rallied late to stun the top seeded Gators in Tampa and advance to the Sweet 16.

It was a true team effort from the Hawkeyes with four players reaching double figures. We spoke with three of them in Bennett Stirtz, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Cooper Koch, along with Kael Combs about the last second three pointer to get the win, the toughness and girt that they showed down the stretch when the Florida team made a push, plus much more.