Iowa players on the win over Maryland

The start wasn’t what the Iowa players were hoping, but they rallied late in the first half and that carried over to second half. Iowa made seven three points after the break and pulled away for a double digit victory over Maryland.

Iowa was paced in scoring by Cooper Koch, who had 19 points and Bennett Stirtz with 17 points. Following the victory, we visited with Koch and Stirtz, along with big men Tavion Banks and Cam Manyawu about what went into the second half surge and the hot shooting from deep after the break.