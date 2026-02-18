Iowa players on the hard fought win over Nebraska

The Iowa players knew that this game against Nebraska was going to be a battle. It was and then some as both teams couldn’t crack the 60 point mark in the game. But, Iowa battled at all levels, particularly on the glass, they hit clutch free throws late for a 57-52 victory on Tuesday night over the 9th ranked Cornhuskers.

Following the victory, Bennett Stirtz, who scored 25 points in the win, and Cooper Koch, met with the media to discuss the physical nature of the game, the toughness that was required to win the game, and the support that they received from the student section that was filled to capacity for the game.