Hawkeye Report Podcast with Jan Jensen

Special guest on the latest edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. We are joined by the Head Coach of the Iowa women’s basketball program, Jan Jensen, for a great conversation. Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann visit with Jensen about the newly announced two game series with UCONN that begins this season, along with the art of non-conference scheduling today.

We talk about the new additions to the Iowa women’s basketball roster via the transfer portal and the impact that they could have this year. How will it impact how they operate on the offensive end of the floor and that they will adjust with more of a four out look on that side.

We talk about the upcoming arrival of five star forward McKenna Woliczko and what she will bring to the table once she arrives in early June. Jensen discusses how she can play a variety of different roles this winter.

Is there a player that has really elevated their game since the end of the season? Jensen gives us a very candid answer on the player that has jumped up and how the team has responded to the disappointing end to what was a very good season last year.