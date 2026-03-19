Hawkeyes hit the court in Tampa

It was a double practice today for the Iowa men’s basketball team on Thursday. Well, it was really one practice and then the next was more for show and to get a few shots up in the arena where they will face Clemson on Friday evening.

After their media interviews were done the Hawkeyes hit the floor at Benchmark International Arena for a practice session with their teammates in front a few Iowa fans that attended the open practice. We have some highlights from the practice session today.