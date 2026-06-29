Three Hawkeyes earn Athlon's preseason All American honors

Three University of Iowa football players have garnered Athlon preseason All-America honors for the 2026 season, it was announced Monday by the publication.

OL Kade Pieper was named a preseason first-team All-American; OL Trevor Lauck was tabbed second-team All-America, while DB Zach Lutmer was a fourth-team All-American.

The Hawkeyes also had seven players earn preseason All-Big Ten recognition by Athlon. Lauck, Lutmer and Pieper were first-team selections, TE DJ Vonnahme was on the second team,while DL Bryce Hawthorne, DB Deshaun Lee and RB Kamari Moulton picked up fourth-team accolades.

Pieper, who started all 13 games at guard in 2025, was a Pro Football Focus first-team All-American, third-team All-Big Ten and part of Iowa’s offensive line that was the recipient of the Joe Moore Award in 2025. Pieper and the Hawkeyes outrushed their 2025 opponents in nine of 12 contests. Iowa’s average time to pressure allowed a year ago was 2.8 seconds, fifth best in the country.

Lauck started all 13 contests in 2025 and was a steady force on the left side of Iowa’s offensive line that was recognized with the Joe Moore Award. The offensive tackle was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree last season.

Lutmer started at the CASH position all 13 games in 2025. The native of Rock Rapids, Iowa, earned team defensive MVP honors and second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore. Lutmer led the squad with three interceptions (72 yards), was second with six pass breaks-ups, recovered a fumble and ranked fourth on the team with 71 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Hawthorne saw action in all 13 games a year ago, recording 15 tackles, including three for loss on a defense that ranked eighth in scoring defense (15.6) and ninth in total defense (280.4). The native of Osseo, Minnesota, was also an Academic All-District honoree.

Lee was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025. The native of Belleville, Michigan, competed in 12 games, including 10 starts, and registered 34 tackles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups. The fifth-year cornerback has played in 35 career games and has started 26 of those contests.

Moulton led the Hawkeye rushing attack in 2025, gaining 878 yards on the ground to go along with 16 catches for 95 yards. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was an honorable mention all-conference selection a year ago.

Vonnahme was a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American following last season. The Breda, Iowa, native had 19 of his team-high 29 receptions over the team’s final five games and he finished 2025 with team bests in receptions (29), receiving yards (434) and receiving touchdowns (3). Vonnahme became the first FBS freshman tight end to lead his team in both receptions and receiving yards in a season since Georgia’s Brock Bowers in 2021. Vonnahme sparked the Hawkeye offense in the ReliaQuest Bowl victory over No. 14 Vanderbilt with a career-high seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. His performance earned him a spot on The Associated Press All-Bowl team.

The Hawkeyes open the 2026 season Sept. 5, hosting Northern Illinois at 3:15 p.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.

Athlon Preseason All-America Teams

OL Kade Pieper, first team

OL Trevor Lauck, second team

DB Zach Lutmer fourth team

Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten Teams

First Team: OL Trevor Lauck, OL Kade Pieper, DB Zach Lutmer

Second Team: TE DJ Vonnahme

Fourth Team: DL Bryce Hawthorne, DB Deshaun Lee, RB Kamari Moulton