Trio of Hawkeyes earn preseason honors

Three University of Iowa football student-athletes were named to preseason watch lists, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.

Fourth-year defensive back Zach Lutmer was named to the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, presented annually to the national defensive player of the year. Lutmer was previously tabbed as a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon and a candidate for the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Fourth-year offensive linemen Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck were recognized on the 2026 Outland Trophy Watch List, presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense.

Lutmer started all 13 games at the CASH position in 2025, collecting 71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one touchdown, and seven pass breakups. He was a part of a Hawkeye defense that finished eighth in the country in scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and ninth in total defense (280.4 ypg). The Rock Rapids, Iowa, native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and a third-team nod from the media. He was also selected as Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player on defense and is a two-time Team Hustle Award recipient.

Former Hawkeye cornerback Cooper DeJean (2023) and linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were finalists for the Nagurski Award.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

Pieper, a 2026 Walter Camp and Athlon Preseason first-team All-American, started all 13 games at guard in 2025 and is coming off a breakout campaign where he earned Pro Football Focus first-team All-America and third-team All-Big Ten accolades. He was a cornerstone of an Iowa offensive line that took home the prestigious Joe Moore Award in 2025. Behind Pieper and the front five, the Hawkeyes outrushed their opponents in nine of 13 contests a year ago. Additionally, Iowa’s protection unit surrendered an average time-to-pressure of just 2.8 seconds, ranking fifth nationally.

Lauck, a preseason second-team All-America by Athlon, is one of six juniors named to 2026 Player Council. The native of Indianapolis, Indiana, started all 13 games at left tackle in 2025, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors while solidifying the left side of Iowa’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

Established in 1946, the Outland Trophy is named after Dr. John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players in college football history to be named an All-American at two positions. The recipient of the 2026 Outland Trophy will be announced in December.

The Iowa football program has produced four Outland Trophy winners, ranking fifth among all college programs behind Nebraska, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. Previous Hawkeye recipients include Brandon Scherff (2014), Robert Gallery (2003), Alex Karras (1957), and Calvin Jones (1955). Former center Logan Jones (2025) was Iowa’s most recent finalist for the award.