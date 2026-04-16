Hawkeye Quarterbacks continue to battle

The hottest topic for Iowa football fans this spring is the battle for the starting quarterback position with the Hawkeyes. That battle is between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski and there is not much space between the two this spring.

The two quarterbacks met with the media on Thursday to discuss the battle this spring, what the Iowa coaches are telling them in terms of what they need to improve upon, what Hecklinski needs to cut down on in practice, and what Tim Lester is looking for Hank Brown to work on this spring.