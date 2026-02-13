Hawkeyes looking to rebound

Literally and figuratively, the Iowa men’s basketball team will be looking to rebound on Saturday when they host Purdue. The Hawkeyes saw their six game winning streak come to a close earlier this week at Maryland and they are hoping to bounce back from that defeat. Iowa will also be looking to set the tone rebounding against a Boilermaker squad that pulled down over 50 boards against Nebraska, including 20 on the offensive end of the floor.

Iowa post player Cam Manyawu talks about the improvement that Iowa needs to make on the defensive end of the floor and how he needs to focus on boxing out and being physical on Saturday against Purdue. Meanwhile, Brendan Hausen hasn’t gotten bitter about limited playing time this year. He talks about his role coming off the bench and how he prepares for each game and will come in firing if needed to help space the floor against opposing defenses.