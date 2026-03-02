Hawkeye Report Podcast

Welcome to the month of March! That can mean only one thing, a whole lot of talk about Iowa men’s and women’s basketball. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo recorded the pod on Sunday night and the primary focus is on the men’s basketball team.

We open discussing the bad loss on Saturday to Penn State. Iowa had a five point lead with 4:30 left in the game and only scored two points the rest of the way. What led to the struggles of the Iowa offense late in the game? What do we think of the lineup choices made by the Iowa coaches in the final minutes, along with Ben McCollum saying his assistant coaches handle substitutions during the game?

Then we discuss the Hawkeyes struggles on defense on Saturday, allowing Penn State to shoot 64% for the game and 72% in the second half of the contest. Why have they tended to struggle on defense at times?

After that we discuss Iowa and the Big Ten Tournament. Are the Hawkeyes now out on getting the double bye in Chicago? What would the path look like? We also look at the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament chances. Obviously they took a hit, but is Iowa still in the field of 68?

We move on to the Iowa women’s hoops team, who wrapped up their regular season on Sunday with a convincing win at Wisconsin. We talk about the strong play on Sunday from Chit Chat Wright and particularly Taylor Stremlow. We also quickly looked ahead to the Big Ten Tournament and is Iowa locked into a two seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Finally we wrap up the show with a few notes from the NFL Combine in Indy and the strong performances from several Iowa players.