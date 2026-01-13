Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s another busy week of Iowa Hawkeye athletics for us to review and preview on the podcast. We are joined by Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann to break it all down this week.

This week we start with Iowa women’s hoops. Huesmann was in Evanston and Bloomington this week to cover the Hawkeyes two road victories. Neither were pretty, but they were victories and he talks about how they got there in those games and the way they rallied on Sunday in the victory over Indiana. Plus we look ahead to this coming week that begins a very challenging stretch of basketball for Jan Jensen’s squad, including home games against Oregon and Michigan State.

After that we slide over to men’s basketball where Iowa has dropped two straight, one on the road at Minnesota and on Sunday a home defeat at the hands of Illinois. Why slow starts have become a real problem for the Hawkeyes and they couldn’t quite dig out the hole, particularly against the Illini. Is Ben McCollum going to have to work the refs more aggressively in conference play? How big is this week with road games upcoming against Purdue and Indiana? When was the last time that a Ben McCollum team lost three in a row? Hint it’s been longer than a decade.

Finally we transport ourselves into the transfer portal, where it was a busy couple of days for the Hawkeyes. More importantly it was positive and productive one. We look back at Iowa landing a pair of players on Friday afternoon. Both were their top targets with interest in the portal, including a wide receiver and a safety. Then on Sunday Iowa lands a safety, running back, and another wide receiver. Are they done?