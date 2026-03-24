A busy edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast covering a lot of topics. We start with Iowa men’s basketball and bring on a very special guest and someone that Ben McCollum talk about following the Hawkeyes stunning victory over Florida and that is Kent McCausland.

We look back at Iowa shocking the world, or at last the south region bracket, with a huge win to knock out the top seeded Gators. What did McCausland see from the Hawkeyes in the win and how proud is he of Cooper Koch, who he has known since he was a little kid of his great friends and teammate J.R. Koch. He talks about how Cooper has developed this year and gained his confidence. He also talks about his text to Coach McCollum and how he reached out to him on a regular basis after wins and losses. Plus the Sweet 16 win has brought back the group chats with several of his former teammates from the 1999 team and we talked about their run in the NCAA Tournament.

Then we move on to Iowa wrestling and we are joined by Tanner Lafever. The Hawkeyes picked up a fourth place trophy in the NCAA Championships this past weekend in Cleveland. What did we think of the performance by the Iowa wrestling squad? They seemed to have finished strong with several wrestlers exceeding their seed. We salute Gabe Arnold for earning All American status at 197 pounds, which is not his natural weight class. We also talk about Mikey Caliendo not shaking hands at the podium being a whole lot of nothing and too much being made of Algelo Ferrarri taking medicals out of the tournament once he lost in the semifinals. We also look ahead at what is going to be the most important off-season of the Brands era.

Finally, we visit with Kyle Huesmann from Carver-Hawkeye Arena after Iowa women’s basketball team played poorly in back to back games, losing to Virginia on Monday afternoon in double overtime. It was two straight games of subpar play from the Hawkeyes. Do they just play too tight when they are at home in the NCAA Tournament? Did that ugly loss to UCLA just wreck them? We also take a quick look into the future, where we think Iowa will be active in the portal.