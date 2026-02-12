Hawkeye Report Podcast

It was a busy Wednesday night for Iowa basketball as both the men’s and women’s teams were in action. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes it was not a clean sweep for the two squads. We open the podcast talking about the Iowa men’s basketball team suffering what is certainly their worst loss of the season, a 77-70 defeat at Maryland.

It was a strange box score from the game where Bennett Stirtz was terrific, scoring 32 points, dishing out 6 assists, and having zero turnovers. But, the second half shooting from the outside was part of the story on how the Hawkeyes lost this game, going just 3-16 from three in the second half. We discuss that and how the Iowa team needs more consistent second and third options on offense if they are going to defeat teams heading into March.

Then we move over to the women’s side of the equation where the Hawkeyes ended a three game skid with a win over Washington in Iowa City. We visit with Kyle Huesmann from Carver-Hawkeye Arena to get his thoughts on the victory. We also discuss the Iowa defense really stepping up, Hanah Stuelke dominating the class, and Chit Chat Wright playing a terrific game, particularly shooting the ball from three point range.

Finally we wrap up the podcast talking Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling with Tanner Lafever. We look back at the men’s team and their performance last weekend at Ohio State and the lack of offense from the Hawkeyes on the mat becoming a growing problem. Then we look ahead to this coming weekend. It’s senior night on Friday against Michigan. Can Iowa win that meet? How close will it be?

After that we discuss a huge winning weekend for the Iowa women’s wrestling team last weekend in Coralville. Tanner was on site for it and runs down the high level drama that took place. Coming up shortly will be the NCAA Regionals for women’s wrestling and he looks at the potential lineup for the Hawkeyes and where they have some tough decisions to make.