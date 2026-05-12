It’s another busy edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo open the pod this week talking about the news from Monday that Ben McCollum officially signed his contract extension. What does it mean for the program and how long will McCollum be at Iowa?

Then we look at the Big Ten foes, both home and away and two plays for the Hawkeyes next season in men’s basketball. What do we think of the early ranking for Iowa men’s hoops over at Bart Torvik’s site? He has Iowa 44th in the country and 12th among Big Ten schools. Is that way too low? We also discuss the expansion of the NCAA Tournament and Bennett Stirtz is at the NBA Combine and measured in today. What do we think of his chances of being drafted in mid to late first round of the NBA Draft next month?

Then we move over to football where the big news last week was Iowa playing a game on a Friday evening at Washington. How much more difficult was that make an already challenging three game stretch that includes a trip to MIchigan, followed by a home game against Ohio State before traveling a day early to Seattle? Does that change our overall outlook on the season? Finally we dive into the world of recruiting. Iowa has ten verbal commitments and they picked up a quarterback recently. What are our thoughts from the recruiting trail?