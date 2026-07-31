The Hawkeye Report Podcast is back late in the week as we look back at what we learned at Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago. Iowa was on day one and Kirk Ferentz said a few things that were pretty surprising. He gave a glowing review of transfer wide receiver Tony Diaz and his potential this fall. What did we think of those comments?

Ferentz also talked about the offensive line and threw a new name into the mix. We discuss what could potential happen with that starting five and how Ferentz feels good about up to eight players who could be ready to contribute. WE also discuss the concerns along the defensive line and how Ferentz said that they are going to play a lot of guys at this position group. Finally, what about the defensive backfield? Where will Zach Lutmer play and who will be the other Hawkeyes that fit in around him? Is special teams also a group where there is concerns going into fall camp?

Then we switch over to women’s basketball recruiting. Kyle Huesmann was on the road last weekend in Chicago talking and evaluating the top prospects for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, 2028 and beyond. He breaks down who the top targets are in the Class of 2027 and their chances with them.

We wrap up with a few notes on the Iowa baseball team adding a couple of very interesting prospects in the transfer portal.