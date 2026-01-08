The transfer portal is open and the Iowa Hawkeye Football team has been busy shopping for players, and yes, losing a few on the way. We discuss that and more on the Hawkeye Report Podcast.

First, we talk some Hawkeye Basketball. We open discussing the Iowa men’s team having a shot to tie the game at Minnesota, only to miss three shots and lose by three to the Gophers. Tom Kakert was in Minneapolis for the game and discusses what he saw and the conversations he had with Ben McCollum and the players after the game, including the Hawkeyes dealing with illness among several team members.

Then we preview the huge game on Sunday against the Fighting Illini. They are the biggest team in all of college basketball and Iowa will have to deal with those size issues. We also talk about the rivalry between the two schools and how important this game is with Iowa having to travel to Purdue and Indiana next week.

Finally, we dive into the transfer portal talk. We discuss the players who have left the Hawkeyes, including the surprising departure of Koen Entringer and Brian Allen. Then we discuss the players who will be joining the Iowa program later this month and equally as important, we have a list of potential targets that are still out there and we break all those down, plus how much room is still left on the roster.