Iowa running backs enjoying new position coach

For the third year in row, the Iowa running backs have a new position coach. For Nathan McNeil, it means he was recruited by one coach, coached by a new one in his freshman year, and now he has a new coach in Jay Norvell for his sophomore season. The same can be said for Xavier Williams, but both backs are really enjoying being coached by the former Hawkeye player who has taken over the room.

Williams and McNeil discuss the competition at running back, improvement that they are trying to make this season, and what it has been like to be coached by a former head coach at the college level.