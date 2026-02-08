Hawkeyes talk hard fought win over Wildcats

It certainly wasn’t pretty and at times it felt like it might not be the Hawkeyes day. But, Iowa battled and fought off a gritty performance from Northwestern for their sixth straight conference victory. That win was led by All American Bennett Stirtz, who turned in his career best scoring effort, one week after he set it at Oregon. This time it was 36 points and he talked about if after the game.

Stirtz was joined by Tavion Banks ,who also reached double figures with 13 points, in the 76-70 win over Northwestern. Stritz talked about the defense that they were playing and Banks discussed how they punished the Wildcats when they were switching off screens in this game. They also talk about how it was difficult at times to get into a flow with this game because of the amount of fouls that were called.