Hawkeyes talk win over Scarlet Knights

It wasn’t always pretty for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night, but thanks to contributions off the bench from Tate Sage and Isaia Howard, they survived and held off Rutgers, 68-62 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was a strong performance from Sage, was 4-6 from three on his way to a career high 17 points. Meanwhile, Howard had his own career high with eight rebounds in the victory.

Sage talked about his comfort shooting the ball in this game and how he has continued to improve during the season. He also talked about the two clutch free throws he hit late in the game. Howard was a defensive stalwart for the Hawkeyes in this game. He talked about Sage and the offense he brought to the table and how Iowa won without playing their best on offense in the game.